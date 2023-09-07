Wildfire Ignites in Emery County

Utah Fire Info Press Release

Activity on the #LighthouseFire in Emery County picked up yesterday afternoon due to a combination of factors that resulted in a spot fire about a quarter-mile away from the main fire.

The spot fire happened when a gust of wind carried embers from a burning tree into dry brush. The spot fire is burning along Range Valley Mountain Road. It is estimated at about 150 acres; however, poor visibility due to smoke has made it difficult for firefighters in the air and on the ground to accurately determine the exact size.

Two helicopters, an air-attack plane, three engines and 12 smokejumpers are assigned to the Lighthouse Fire. They are working to contain the spot fire and protect a structure that is about a quarter-mile from the fire. Retardant has been dropped between the fire and the structure to slow the spread of the flames.

Smoke from the main fire and the spot fire have been visible throughout the afternoon in eastern Utah and western Colorado. This is expected to continue at times due to fire behavior, prevailing winds, and weather conditions.

The Lighthouse Fire was started by lightning on Aug. 16 in the Desolation Canyon Wilderness. The fire is burning about 16 miles southeast of East Carbon on the east side of Range Creek in Lighthouse Canyon. Helicopters, retardant planes, smokejumpers and engine crews have been working to suppress the fire and protect property.