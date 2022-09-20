Green River Swells with Visitors During Melon Days Celebration

Locals and visitors alike gathered together in Green River over the weekend to observe the 116th annual Melon Days celebration.

Activities over the weekend included a vendor fair, bounce houses, 5k melon run, melon carving, a softball tournament, wild west dancing, a golf tournament, the Melon Days Parade and live entertainment from Levi Blom.

Green River farmers have held a celebration for their locally grown fruit since 1906, which has now turned the celebration to what it is today. Melon Days is a celebration to honor Green River’s world-renowned melons as well as the farmers.

Melon Days was made possible this year by Green River City, The Swell, Dunham Melons, Vetere Melons, Rocky Mountain Power, Waste and Water Logistics, Emery Telcom, Thayn Melons, Desert River Credit Union, Holiday River Expeditions and KOA.