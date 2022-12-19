Green River Undefeated at Winter Classic *Photo Gallery*

Green River’s trip to Price was unblemished last week as the team blew through its competition at the Panther Winter Classic.

The three-day tournament began for the Pirates on Thursday as they faced Diamond Ranch Academy. The game got off to a slow start as the teams got their bearings. By halftime, play had ramped up and the Pirates trailed by one, 31-30.

Green River put together a solid performance in the second half, scoring 17 points in both quarters. This was enough to secure the 64-58 win to open the tournament. The Pirates were led by Bridjer Meadows with 13 points while Ryker Meadows and Luis Hernandez both added 11 points in the win.

Riding the momentum into Friday, Green River demolished Dugway in a lopsided affair. The Pirates were ready to go as they opened the game with a 22-point quarter. Green River didn’t let up as the team took a 36-13 lead into the half.

The Mustangs could not catch up as the Pirates sailed to a 64-20 win. Raul Mendoza was a standout in this one with 22 points to lead Green River. Hernandez and Joe Vollmer were also in double digits with 12 and 10, respectively.

The final game of the tournament for the Pirates came on Saturday against Merit Academy. Green River continued to show its dominance in this one as the team got another victory, 72-41.

Hernandez led the team with 17 points. Raul Mendoza added 13 in the effort while Ryker Meadows chipped in 12. Six other Pirates got on the scoreboard in the win.

Green River (5-5) will have one more game before the holiday break. On Tuesday, the Pirates will host a tough Summit Academy (7-1) team. Green River will then have a break before resuming the action on Jan. 6.