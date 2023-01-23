Halftime Adjustments Lift Pirates

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Caprock Academy traveled from Grand Junction, Co. on Friday to meet Green River on the hardwood. It was a tight contest from the get go, as the Eagles and Pirates traded blows. Green River gained a slight advantage in the first quarter and held on to lead 21-20 at the break.

The Pirates came out of halftime with renewed intensity. They blitzed the Eagles with 20 points, while holding the visitors to just 10 in that span. The heightened speed of the game continued throughout the final quarters with both teams scoring at a high clip.

Even though Caprock kept up with the Pirates in the last eight minutes, it was not enough to overcome Green River’s dominate third quarter. The Pirates would send the Eagles packing, 58-47.

Three Pirates reached double figures in scoring, including Luis Hernandez with 15, Raul Mendoza with 14 and Bridjer Meadows with 12. Hoyt Hunt and Ryker Meadows were close with nine and seven points, respectively.

The Pirates (8-9,1-3) will travel to Escalante (1-8) on Tuesday for another non-region game. They will then head to Monticello (6-7, 3-0) on Thursday before hosting Monument Valley (4-9, 0-2) on Saturday.