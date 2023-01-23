Lady Pirates Obliterate Eagles

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Green River had its way with Caprock Academy of Grand Junction, Co. on Friday night. In front of their home fans, the Lady Pirates boat raced the Eagles, immediately jumping out to an 11-point lead. They continued on their attack until Caprock was well out of sight. Green River dominated the contest to the tune of a 71-42 victory.

It was a great scoring night for several Pirates with four individuals scoring in double figures. Abby Erwin headlined the scoring with an amazing 38 points, just four shy of the Eagles’ total. In addition, Jenilee Keener scored 12 points, Jordynne Gringerich scored 11 and Rosa Barragan scored 10.

The Pirates (4-14, 2-2) will set sail for another non-region contest on Tuesday against Escalante (4-6). They will then play at Monticello (2-11, 0-3) on Thursday before returning home to host Monument Valley (10-4, 2-0) on Saturday.