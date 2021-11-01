Halloween Carnival Brings Spookiness to Wellington Elementary

Wellington Elementary School celebrated the spooky holiday on Friday evening by hosting a Halloween carnival for all to enjoy.

The carnival took place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and admission was $10 per child, which included $3 worth of concessions. Otherwise, the concessions were $1 each and included many classic carnival goodies such as popcorn, hot dogs and more.

Those that participated were able to enjoy games such as ring toss and cornhole as well as take photos with the fun photo booth props, enjoy the spooky atmosphere and listen to Halloween-themed tunes.