Halloween Fun for Everyone in Ferron

By Julie Johansen

Many Halloween ghouls and goblins lined the perimeter of the fairgrounds in Ferron on Saturday evening for some holiday fun. They were ready with their bags to collect the numerous treats waiting for them.

Citizens filled the streets and sidewalks with their trunks or truck beds stuffed with treats for the youngsters. It was a fun-filled evening for the oldest to the youngest citizens of Ferron.

The tables were ready for the chili and cornbread provided by the city officials. The youth city council had turned the stockshow barn into a haunted barn, which attendees were encouraged to explore. It turned out to be favorite place for many of the older trick or treaters.