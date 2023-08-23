Harmful Algal Bloom Reported at Scofield Reservoir

Recently, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced that there is currently a harmful algal bloom (HAB) at Scofield Reservoir.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, HABs can produce dangerous toxins that pose serious health risks to humans, pets and livestock. The reservoir is also being monitored for waterborne pathogens, which can make humans sick.

The SEUHD stated that while the reservoir remains open at this time, individuals that are recreating near or on the water are being advised to follow a number of warnings.

These warnings are to not swim or water ski, to not get water in the mouth or drink it, avoid areas of algae scum when boating, keep animals away, and to clean fish well and be sure to discard guts.

More information on recreational water quality may be found here.