Road Proves Tough for Panthers

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

A road trip to Wendover did not end in Pinnacle’s favor on Monday afternoon. The Wildcats used two explosive innings to win the non-conference matchup.

Things started slow for both teams as they opened the game with a scoreless inning. Wendover found its fire in the bottom of the second, plating five runs to take a solid lead.

Pinnacle worked to rebound, but the Wildcats added six more runs in the bottom of the third to gain the 11-0 advantage. The Panthers were not able to plate a run and went on to lose by the same score.

Brody Howell, Joey Howell and Riley Davis all had a hit in the game. The Howell duo shared the mound with Bryson Shumway in the loss.

Up next, Pinnacle (1-6, 0-4 1A South) will look for a road victory against Wayne (6-6, 3-2 1A South) on Wednesday. The region game will get underway at 3 p.m.