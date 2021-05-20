Hart Tops All-Region Baseball Team

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The 2021 All-Region Baseball Team was released earlier this week after coaches determined the best players in Region 12. Rylan Hart led the discussion and was named MVP of the region.

Fellow Dinos Kade Dimick, Cooper Schade, Brayton Nielsen and Jordan Fossat also made the team due to their success throughout the season. Emery also had several representatives in Luke Stilson, Jax Madsen and Jace Mangum.

Congratulations to these student athletes for the efforts and commitment.