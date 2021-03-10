Healthy Family Meals Made Easy Through Citrus Pear

Citrus Pear, a healthy meal prep service, opens classes in Carbon/Emery counties

Press Release

We are excited to announce that Citrus Pear, a healthy meal prep service, has come to Carbon and Emery counties! These classes are being offered at Lin’s Fresh Market in Price.

Classes are currently being held on a monthly basis, but if we can create enough interest, we will hold more. Each class member goes home with 10-20 healthy meals they can pack away in their freezer and simply throw in a pressure cooker or slow cooker on busy nights.

Classes consist of 10-15 people and all menus are created by registered dietitians who can accommodate food allergies or intolerances. Register online and sign up for the date of your choice. Simply request 10 meals for a larger family (6-8 people) or 20 meals for smaller families (3-4 people). Customers may also arrange a private class, which is a popular option for a fun night out with friends and you can customize the menu.

“As a busy mom of three boys, I understand how crazy life can get and oftentimes healthy eating becomes more like a dream than a reality,” said McKenzie Rockwood, Registered Dietitian and Owner of Citrus Pear. “I started Citrus Pear because I wanted anyone who struggles with busy schedules, menu planning, finding meal variety or simply doesn’t enjoy cooking to still be able to provide a healthy meal for their family.”

It’s easy. Simply sign up for a Citrus Pear class near you (there are 23 locations throughout Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada), bring a cooler to take your meals home and Citrus Pear takes care of the rest. Yes, that includes the menu planning, grocery shopping for real and fresh ingredients, plus, everything you need to prep your meals minus the cleanup. Let Citrus Pear take care of the mess.

Go to www.citruspeardinners.com to sign up for a class or to create a private class. Prices start at $199 for 10 meals feeding 6-8 people, $209 for 20 meals feeding 3-4. Or, you can contact Daphne Stockdale on Facebook Messenger or by email (daphcs@gmail.com) if you have any questions.