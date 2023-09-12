Helper City Discusses Proclamations

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman spoke with her council regarding the proclamation of welcoming during the Thursday evening meeting. She explained that September is the month for discussion on being a welcoming community.

It is the same proclamation that was read previously, and Mayor Peterman stated that it essentially means that the city wants to be a welcoming place without hate, bias or any other restriction.

Mayor Peterman then informed her council that the Association of Governments had a variety of events that took place over the weekend of Sept. 8 that was in support of welcoming. Following this, another proclamation pertinent to the month of September was discussed.

This was the proclamation to make September suicide prevention and awareness month. Amanda McIntosh of the HOPE Squad and the Southeast Utah Health Department was in attendance to discuss this with the council.

She explained that this proclamation would mean that the city of Helper is acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, while also supporting the HOPE Squad and the health department. She informed the council that there is a walk that is taking place in Price on Sept. 16 in support as well.

“I think it’s a wonderful cause and something we need to support,” said Mayor Peterman.

McIntosh then shared that every year, Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and a candlelight vigil was hosted in remembrance. For the walk, over $6,000 has already been raised that goes right back to the community for suicide prevention material and programming. There is already a great number of people registered to walk as well.

McIntosh then thanked Helper for the support of the Mental Health and Music event that was hosted at the Rio Theater, where McIntosh also presented a Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training.