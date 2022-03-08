Helper Express Playground Receives Generous Donation

Last September, the Helper City Council was approached about the possibility of constructing an equal access playground. This project is the first for the Friends of the Helper Area, with is a nonprofit organization geared toward improving the Helper community.

Last week, Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith was joined by Valorie Marietti and Barbara Jewkes to accept a generous monetary donation for the park from Roland Tallerico, Joppa Lodge #26 Masonic Temple in Price. This park will be a great location, giving all the opportunity to take advantage of the area regardless of their ability.

Currently, parking for the playground is available on the street by the park. Councilwoman Goldsmith stated that they are not expected to have to accommodate a large number of vehicles except for occasional weekends or birthday celebrations.

While the playground is close to beautiful local nature, the topic of wildlife was not a concern for those that are spearheading this project. Councilwoman Goldsmith stated that there is already a plan in place to install a fence that may keep wildlife out of the park.

“We do plan to install cameras as another layer of protection for the park and park users,” Councilwoman Goldsmith shared.

There is a four-phase plan for the construction of this park and playground. Phase one is the nature trail, which will run along the wash and have signs identifying native plants. This will be a wheelchair accessible trail. Phase two will include five or six playground elements.

“The main element will be a train, hence the name of the playground, the Helper Express,” said Councilwoman Goldsmith. “We picked the train theme because of Helper‘s historic train background.”

Phase three will be the ADA restroom, while phase four includes another four or five playground equipment elements. Other features, such as benches, tables and more, will be added as funding and donations become available.