Helper Express Playground Receives New Donation

The Helper Express Playground, an all-access opportunity for local youth and those visiting, has been in the works for quite some time now.

On Friday morning, Valorie Marietti accepted a check on the behalf of the Friends of the Helper Area. This check was a donation from Castleview Hospital for the playground in the amount of $5,000.

Marietti explained that the grants that are being received for the playground are matching grants. That means that any funds that are donated assist the Friends of the Helper Area to secure further grant funding.

The plan for the playground is to purchase all-abilities equipment and synthetic turf to serve as ground cover. Equipment will be available for those with autism, those that are visually impaired, those with restricted mobility and more. Children without disabilities will also be able to enjoy the playground.

Donations for the playground can be made at Washington Federal Bank to the account “Friends of the Helper Area.”