Helper Rams Cheerleaders Display Prowess in Cheer Spring Show

On Thursday evening, family members, friends, fellow students, staff and more were invited to the Helper Middle School (HMS) 2023-2024 Cheer Spring Show. The show began with Coaches Brittany Draper and Heele Eden announcing each member of the team and what superlative they were awarded.

For the eighth graders, Riley Christensen was awarded We before ME (always thinking of the team), Derek Everett earned Swiss Army Knife/Jack of All Trades, and Lucy Gardner was highlighted for being peaceful, passionate and powerful. Eighth grader Felicity Harwood earned Rookie of the Year, as well as perfect attendance, while Dakota Noyes was the strongest teammate and Kianna Ori was the most accountable and the Academic All Star.

Allea Romo (loyal, humble and honest), Olivia Rondinelli (most likely to be a motivational speaker and MVP) and Josie Vea (natural athlete, strongest leader) rounded out the eighth graders for the team.

For the seventh graders, Audacee Eden earned most willing to try new stunts, Karsynne Fox, MVP, eats, sleeps and breathes cheer, and Maya Hansen was a shoulder to lean on. Lilly Munsell had smiles for miles and Layla Westergard was named Miss Congeniality.

The sixth grade team members were then highlighted, starting with Carlie Berner, who was named the member that is friends with everyone. Brinleigh Christensen, MVP, was named one tough cookie and most determined. Brooklyn Davis was most likely to be a college cheerleader while Kenleigh Rigby was always willing to work and strives for greatness.

Jessica Roberts was named power tumbler and was also kindest to teammates. Finally, Madelyn Stowe was named the dare devil and Tigger, with great jumps and energy.

From there, the performances of the evening began. The cheerleaders demonstrated their tryout routine, turbulence halftime, competition routine and more. Each grade did their own routine, while there were also group and solo performances.

The coaches wished to thank their families, choreographers Gracia Snow, Demetria Campbell, Indy Gray and Shanel Gray, as well as the teachers and staff of HMS and the Carbon School District Maintenance crew. Thanks was also extended to WhiteSpace Design Co., Whitley Christensen for photography, Stephanie Hansen of Utah State Cheer and Attendance Secretary for HMS, Michele Birch.

Finally, the coaches expressed gratitude toward HMS Principal Nikki Vasquez, Sally Mauro Elementary Principal Blake Allen and Kevin Heath, competition music producer.