Helper Tiny Free Market Coming on August 21

On Aug. 21 at the Helper River Pavilion, a Helper Tiny Free Market is being hosted and welcoming all to peruse for items they may need. This market is 100% free and those that attend are invited to take and give what is needed or preferred. There will be no trades, money or swaps.

Those that wish to participate are encouraged to bring gently used items such as clothing, books, electronics and furniture, food (produce and non-perishables), plants, seeds, craft/art supplies and a blanket or tarp for their items.

Also encouraged is offering resources, crafts, haircuts and education. The free market will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.