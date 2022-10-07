Helper’s All-Access Playground Location Approved

The Helper Express playground, an all-access playground that is being installed to give children of all abilities a place for equal play, has been a project in the works for some time now.

One issue that the committee behind the playground has faced is the location of the park. During the previous Helper City Council meeting, they had attempted to approve the location in the current Locust Street Park. However, they did not have a quorum as some council members were not present.

During the meeting that was hosted on Oct. 6, they re-approached this topic. Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith began by saying that she hoped her fellow council members had taken the time to read the survey and comments, especially the one with 107 total votes from the Helper community.

Though the Helper City Park did get the most votes, Councilwoman Goldsmith stated that she believes it would be a good idea to have the playground put in Locust Street Park.

She also stressed that, while many are under the impression that Helper City is buying the equipment, that is not the case. Helper City is providing the property, but everything else is coming from fundraising done by the Friends of the Helper Area, a nonprofit.

One of the things that Councilwoman Goldsmith also wanted the council to be aware of is that sand is not going to under the playground as they are creating an area that is wheelchair accesible.

She then stated that they must get their order in by Nov. 15 for the Friends of the Helper Area to get the discount for the playground equipment. The company that is providing the equipment informed Councilwoman Goldsmith that they are currently delivering into May and the longer that it takes to make the location decision, it could mean that the equipment is not received until July or August.

Councilwoman Malarie DeVincent wanted the council to consider that they are a Tree City and putting in a new playground at the city park would mean that they would likely lose trees.

On the other hand, putting the all-access playground in the Locust Street Park would mean that they have an opportunity to plant more trees to create more shade. Further discussion passed between the council regarding the location, though ultimately the Locust Park was approved.