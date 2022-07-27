Helper’s Meticulous Lawns Highlighted for July

As summer approaches its end and the new school year draws nearer, officials of Helper City gathered once more to award the July Yard of the Month and the Most Improved Yard.

The yard of the month recognition was given to Denise, Tony and Dallen Collins, while the most improved yard award went to Jeremy and Brittany Cunningham.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.