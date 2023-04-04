Hundreds of Rock Hounders Gather for Green River Rocks

By Robin Hunt

Over the weekend, rock hounders gathered in Green River for a weekend of free field trips with Utah’s finest geologists, paleontologists and archaeological conservationists. They got to meet the organizations that preserve and protect Utah’s public lands, and shop a bounty of rocks and minerals at the vendor pop-up market outside the John Wesley Powell River History Museum.

“Green River Rocks is an incredible event for Emery County,” said Amanda Leonard, Emery County Event Coordinator. “It brought hundreds of people from all around to our community and into our local businesses. A big thanks goes out to the sponsors and coordinators of this event and the travel office is looking forward to its potential and continued growth.”

Participants had the opportunity to crack geodes, attend an educational lecture, and set off on field trips led by experts to explore the unique fossils, rock panels, and structures in our beautiful desert.

Green River’s non-profit Epicenter hosted the event. “Despite the wet and snowy weather leading up to the event, it may have been our most successful yet,” Epicenter Director Maria Sykes said. “Sixteen expert-led field trips took over 400 people to sites around Green River. Thanks to our field trip leaders and the folks at the Bureau of Land Management (Price Field Office), Emery County Travel Bureau, the City of Green River, the John Wesley Powell River History Museum, and more for helping Epicenter make the 5th Green River Rocks a major success!”

“I like how Green River Rocks brings in all kinds of people, from the youngest to the oldest, to learn about and have fun in our public lands,” said Kenny Fallon. “You can tell that everyone involved wants to make sure future generations can still enjoy the incredible place we have today.”

This event takes place every spring. Learn more at greenriverrocks.com.