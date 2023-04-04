USU Eastern Goes 1-3 in Series Against Southern Nevada

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jose Briseno, USU Eastern Athletics

The Utah State University Eastern Eagles watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 12-2 loss to the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes on Friday. The Coyotes took the lead on a single in the first inning.

Dylan Hawkes was on the hill for USUE. The left-hander went four innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out one. Wayland Crane threw one inning in relief. Kaden Davis, Dakari Armendariz, Luke Erickson, Tyler Nelson and Davis Kirby each managed one hit to lead the Eagles.

USU Eastern then lost the lead late in a 3-2 defeat to CSN in game two. The game was tied at two with CSN batting in the top of the tenth when Hunter Katschke hit a solo homer.

Tyler Fitch and Micah Del Rio combined for 14 walks and just three walks on the mound for USU Eastern. Kaden Davis homered in the bottom of the ninth to keep the Eagles’ hopes alive.

Utah State University Eastern took game one of Saturday’s doubleheader in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 walk-off victory over the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes. The game was tied at two with USU Eastern batting in the bottom of the eighth when Tyler Nelson doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

The Eagles opened up scoring in the first inning, when Nelson tripled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs. Nelson recorded all three RBIs for USUE. CSN knotted the game up at two in the top of the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings.

Ky Decker was given the start on the mound for the Eagles. The pitcher allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out four. The Eastern bats totaled seven hits. Nelson and Vaughn Deming each had two hits in the game to lead USU Eastern.

In game two, Eastern fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 7-2 loss to the Coyotes. Westin Corless got the start on the bump for USU Eastern. Corless went two innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out one and walking one.

Aiden Taylor , Troy Connell and Tyler Harris each contributed in relief for the Eagles. Kaden , Creed Mogle , Seth Nate and Tyler Nelson all managed one hit for Eastern.

The Eagles will return to the field on Friday and Saturday to take on the College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles. The games will take place at Colosimo-Carlson field in Price.