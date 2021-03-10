Huntington City Plans For Celebrations

By Julie Johansen

During the Huntington City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, plans were discussed for upcoming celebrations for 2021.

The city’s Easter egg hunt will be on Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at the Lions Park. The event will likely feature a special appearance from the Easter Bunny.

Also upcoming is the Memorial Day flag ceremony, which will be at 12 p.m at the Huntington Cemetery. The city is also planning to celebrate Heritage Days this year. It will be at the rodeo grounds and softball complex on July 1-3.

Also during the meeting, two new businesses received licenses from the council. The first was CDG DIY Shutters, which is owned by Marianne Merrill. Broncs and Donks, owned by Tyler and Brittnie Olsen, is a business renting the Old Homestead Restaurant for storage and office space.

Next, a public hearing was opened for discussion on the Urban Deer Program in Huntington City. The program gives cities the ability to address deer/human conflicts in urban areas. The options are lethal or non-lethal (relocating the deer). There were no comments from the public and hearing was closed.

The Buchanan bid for sidewalk at about 765 North on Main Street was accepted during the meeting. This is covered by a grant and cooperative agreement with the Utah Department of Transportation.

Mayor Leonard Norton announced that Shantelle Kay would become a new member of the planning and zoning board for the city. He also stressed the importance of smart water usage in the city as the snow pack was so slight this past year. Another announcement from the mayor was that the new truck for the city should arrive soon and then the old truck would be sold.

The Emery County Recreation Board has hired a new maintenance worker and is looking for a group, family or individual to staff the concession stand at the softball complex for the summer. This was reported by council member Gloria Wilson.

Huntington City is also notifying residents that there are two city council positions (four-year terms) and the mayor position up for election this year. The candidate filing period begins June 1 and ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7.

Another announcement was that the burn window began on March 1 and ends on May 30. The Huntington City cleanup is from March 15 through April 30 and the city will pick up branches only (no weeds or garbage). Huntington will also be hosting a regional fire school on April 23 and 24 at the softball complex.