Huntington Heritage Days Pleases Large Crowds

By Julie Johansen

The crowds at Huntington Heritage Days continue to grow every year as does the options for entertainment. Beginning on June 23 and 24 with the annual rodeo, the celebration continued until the evening of July 4.

On Sunday, July 2, the traditional Glee Club patriotic program was held at the Latter-day Saints Stake House on Main Street. The afternoon of Monday, July 3 was filled with entertainment, cornhole tournaments, an ice cream social and Hypno Hick.

Bright and early on Tuesday, July 4, a breakfast served many at the city park. The annual parade at 10 a.m. was to the delight of hundreds down Main Street. The Grand Marshals honored at the parade and during the entire celebration were Kyle and Ruth Ann Ekker. There were fewer floats this year, but many businesses advertised on various vehicles.

Following the parade, the grass at Canyon View Middle School was filled with attractions for youth and many vendors. At the same time, the imported stage was filled with entertainment from noon until dusk that evening. Lawn mower races at the rodeo grounds were also a crowd pleaser as usual.

A large-as-ever fireworks display from the Huntington City Fire Department culminated the evening and another successful Heritage Days celebration.