IN THE SEVENTH DISTRICT JUDICIAL COURT, IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

DEREK ROWLEY,

Petitioner,

vs.

HEATHER MANGUM,

Respondent.

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

Civil No.: 224700060

Judge: HUMES

THE STATE OF UTAH TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: HEATHER MANGUM

You are hereby summoned and required to file an answer in writing to the attached VERIFIED PETITION FOR CUSTODY OF A MINOR CHILD with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court, Carbon County District Court, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 and to serve upon or mail to Robert A. Oliver, attorney for Petitioner, a copy of said answer. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Verified Petition for Custody of a Minor Child has already been filed with the clerk of the court.

A lawsuit has been started against you. You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side. You can find an Answer form on the court’s website: utcourts.gov/ans

You must file your Answer with this court:

Seventh District Court, Carbon County, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501. You must also email, mail or hand deliver a copy of your Answer to the other party or their attorney:

Robert A Oliver

OLIVER & SITTERUD, LLC

29 North 600 East

Price, Utah 84501

Telephone: 435-637-6060

Facsimile: 435-637-4276

Email: roliver@law-os.com

Your response must be filed with the court and served on the other party within 30 days of the last day of this publication, which is December 14, 2022.

If you do not file and serve an Answer by the deadline, the other party can ask the court for a default judgment. A default judgment means the other party wins, and you do not get the chance to tell your side of the story.

Read the complaint or petition carefully. It explains what the other party is asking for in their lawsuit. You are being sued for Custody of a Minor Child.

Se ha iniciado una demanda en su contra. Usted debe responder por escrito para que el tribunal considere su versión. Puede encontrar el formulario de Respuesta en el sitio de la red del tribunal: utcourts.gov/ans-span

Usted debe presentar su Respuesta en este tribunal: Seventh District Court, Carbon County, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 (nombre y dirección del tribunal). También debe enviar por correo electrónico, correo postal o entregar personalmente una copia de su Respuesta a la otra parte o a su abogado:

Robert A Oliver

OLIVER & SITTERUD, LLC

29 North 600 East

Price, Utah 84501

Telephone: 435-637-6060

Facsimile: 435-637-4276

Email: roliver@law-os.com

Usted debe presentar su Respuesta en el tribunal y entregarla formalmente a la otra parte dentro de 30 días después del último día de esta publicación, que es 14 de diciembre de 2022.

Si no presenta y entrega formalmente una respuesta antes de la fecha límite, la otra parte puede solicitar al juez que dicte un fallo por incumplimiento. Un fallo por incumplimiento significa que la otra parte gana, y usted no tiene la oportunidad de exponer su versión de los hechos.

Lea cuidadosamente la demanda o la petición. En esa se explica lo que la otra parte está pidiendo en su demanda. Se le está demandando por (describa brevemente el asunto y la cantidad de dinero u otra reivindicación exigida): Custody of a Minor Child

DATED and SIGNED this 23rd day of November 2022.

OLIVER & SITTERUD, LLC

/s/ Robert A. Oliver

ROBERT A. OLIVER

Attorney for Petitioner

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 30, December 7 and December 14, 2022.