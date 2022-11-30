PUBLIC NOTICE – HUNTINGTON CITY 2023 ANNUAL MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold their official council meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the third Wednesday of each month during the year 2023. Meetings will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. on the following:

January 18 May 17 September 20

February 15 June 21 October 18

March 15 July 19 November 15

April 19 August 16 December 20

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City Planning Commission will hold their official meetings at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, on the first Monday of every month for the year 2023. Meetings will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

January 9 May 1 October 2

February 6 June 5 November 6

March 6 August 7 December 4

April 3

All meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to be placed on the agenda for any of the above-mentioned meetings may do so by calling for an appointment at City Hall no later than the Thursday preceding the scheduled meeting.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 30, 2022.