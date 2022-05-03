Inaugural Kid’s Fishing Derby Welcomes Young Anglers

A group being taught how to fly fish at the Carbon County fishing pond on Saturday morning were joined by a number of youngsters as the inaugural Kid’s Fishing Derby took place.

The fishing derby, organized by Lita Riley, was open to local youth ages 12 or under. Registration began at 9 a.m. and those in attendance were also treated to light up rings upon registration. The derby itself took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The young fisher with the most fish caught was deemed the winner and took home a prize.