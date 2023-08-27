Spartans Go for the Kill

ETV News Stock Photo

The Emery High volleyball team joined other fall sports this year with early seasons. With team selection taking place on July 31, the team had less than two weeks to prepare for its first matchup on Aug. 10.

The short time frame did not intimidate the Lady Spartans, who opened the season with a 3-2 win. The team followed that up with a sweep of Duchesne just five days later, and Emery is looking to ride that momentum into region play.

For the Lady Spartans, the first region game is slated for Aug. 29 against Manti, a team they beat 3-1 in the state quarterfinals last year. Emery, ranked #12, made it all the way to the semifinals in 2022 before falling to #1 Morgan. The Lady Spartans look to make it to that coveted championship game this year, but there will be tough contenders in their path.

The matchups against Carbon historically provide stiff competition, while Richfield took second place in state last year. Canyon View also has a solid program and North Sanpete always puts up a fight.

While the Lady Spartans work to maintain their momentum, they have their eye on the top prize at this year’s state tournament. The Black and Gold plan on going far in the tournament, which is slated for Oct. 25-26 at Utah Valley University.