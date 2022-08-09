International Days Brings Summer Fun to Price City

International Days returned to the streets and parks of Price City on a brand new weekend for the 2022 summer season.

The fun began on Thursday, Aug. 4, with the annual opening ceremony. This is hosted each year at the Peace Garden and is in conjunction with Price City’s Culture Connection series, which brings live entertainment to the community weekly.

Also on Thursday evening, the carnival hosted a family night, where the tickets were only $1 each. On Friday morning, youngsters were spotlighted during the annual kids’ parade, followed by Kid’s Day, which is hosted by Castleview Hospital.

A plethora of active events were hosted as well, including a cornhole tournament, 5K, pickleball tournament and more. Live entertainment was never in short supply, with bands, a game show, dance groups and more gracing the stage for those that wished to enjoy.

Alongside these opportunities, a burnout contest was hosted on Main Street and the Desert Wave Pool hosted its annual free swim days. Vendors, informational booths, food and refreshments were found scattered throughout Washington Park, the annual parade was hosted Saturday morning and classic rides could be viewed at Pioneer Park.