ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River drew a tough opponent to begin the season on Wednesday.

Traveling to the three-time reigning state champs, Piute, the Pirates struggled to get going. On the other hand, the Thunderbirds rattled off 10 straight runs in the first four innings and went on to defeat Green River 10-0.

The Pirates (0-1) will host Wayne on Tuesday before taking off for the 1A Preview Tournament on Wednesday in Richfield.