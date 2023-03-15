INVITATION FOR BIDS – Carbon County Regional Airport – Carbon County, Utah – UDOT FY 2023 Pavement Maintenance

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, for improvements to Carbon County Regional Airport, Carbon County, Utah, UDOT FY 2023 Pavement Maintenance project will be received by the Carbon County Regional Airport at the Carbon County Administration Offices, 751 East 100 North, Carbon County, Utah, 84501, until Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., and then publicly opened and read aloud.

The work involved will include the following:

Schedule I (UDOT Funded) – Runway 1-19 and Taxiway A Pavement Maintenance

Schedule II (UDOT Funded) – Runway 15-33 Pavement Maintenance

Schedule III (UDOT Funded) – Apron Pavement Maintenance

Schedule IV (County Funded) – Runway 8-26 and Apron Pavement Maintenance

The approximate quantities of major bid items involved in the proposed work are:

18,300 LF of Routed Crack Seal

36,800 LF of Reseal Crack Seal

2,100 LF Routed Crack Seal on Grooved Runway

3,400 LF Reseal Crack Seal on Grooved Runway

163,700 SY Emulsified Asphalt Seal Coat

16,920 SF Temporary Pavement Markings

143,000 SF Permanent Pavement Markings

Construction for this project is expected to take 12 Working Day(s).

Contract Documents. The complete set of Specifications and Contract Documents can be downloaded from Jviation’s bid site (http://bid.jviation.com), beginning on March 15, 2023. In order to submit a responsive bid as a Prime Contractor and to receive all necessary addendum(s) for this project, you must be on the Planholder’s List. To view all planholder documents (contract documents, plans and addendums) you must fill out the online form located at https://jviation.com/bid-request/. By filling out and submitting this form, you agree to be publicly listed on the bid site with your contact information as a planholder for all projects requested. It is the planholder’s responsibility to review the site for addendums and changes before submitting their proposal. For additional information, please contact us via email at bid.info@woolpert.com.

*Note that contractors will NOT be automatically added to new projects. You will need to re-submit the online form for access to new projects. Once granted access, additional projects will use your same login credentials. Note: Plan ahead when submitting the online request form and allow up to 2 business days for approval and access to projects.

Site Visits. All bidders are encouraged to examine the site to become familiar with all site conditions prior to submitting a bid. Please contact Casey Hopes, Carbon County Commissioner, to schedule a site visit at (435)636-3272 or via e-mail casey.hopes@carbon.utah.gov.

Bid Conditions. The bidder is required to provide all information as required within the Contract Documents. The bidder is required to bid on all items of every schedule or as otherwise detailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Bids may be held by Carbon County for a period not to exceed 60 calendar days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of evaluating bids prior to award of contract.

The right is reserved, as Carbon County may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in the bids received.

All questions regarding the bid are to be directed to Kirt McDaniel with Jviation, a Woolpert Company, 35 South 400 West, Suite 200, St. George, Utah 84770, (435)574-5308, Fax: (435)673-8484, or email kirt.mcdaniel@woolpert.com.

Bid Bond. Guarantee will be required with each bid as a certified check on a solvent bank or a Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) % of the total amount of the bid, made payable to Carbon County.

Performance & Payment Bond. The successful bidder will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds each in an amount equal to 100% of the contract price.

Title VI Solicitation Notice: Carbon County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders or offerors that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Carbon County

Carbon County, Utah

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 15 and March 22, 2023.