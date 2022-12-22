Janet Jones

April 17, 1947 – December 17, 2022

Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend.

Janet T. Jones passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1947, in Price, Utah, to James Blaine Tuttle and Geneva Snow Tuttle. Janet graduated from Emery High School in 1965. After graduation, she moved to Salt Lake, where she worked in the church office building as a secretary. While there, Kelly returned from his mission in 1966 and they began their courtship and subsequent marriage and sealing in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 25, 1967.

Janet’s greatest gift was that of wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an angel on earth, and her love was palpable. Her priority and greatest joy was always with her family, children, and grandchildren.

Janet was an avid quilter, painter, crafter, and seamstress. She had a highly creative mind, an eye for detail and love of beauty. Janet’s financial acuity served her well as a loan officer and Notary Public in banks and for many years at the IBM Credit Union.

Janet was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved our Savior Jesus Christ. She knew Him, and helped her family and friends to come to know Him by loving and serving as He does. She was thoughtful, and paid attention to others needs and small details most would overlook. Her ability to love and nurture came easily and naturally, and blessed the lives of those around her.

Janet and Kelly served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first was in Vancouver, Canada (2012-13). The second was a photography mission where Janet and Kelly took pictures for the church (2017-18). Most recently, they worked together in the Fort Collins, Colorado temple. She cherished these opportunities to serve and work with her husband.

Janet is survived by her husband Kelly, her children Cheryl A Jones (Loveland, CO), Doug (Karna) Jones (Longmont, CO) and Alisha (Curtis) Bunker (Henderson, NV), her grandchildren Keturah (Ansel) Childers (Provo, UT), Claire Jones (Longmont, CO), Owen Jones (Longmont, CO), Brooklyn Bunker (Henderson, NV), Alivia Bunker (Henderson, NV), and Corbin Bunker (Henderson, NV), and her siblings Richard (Joyce) Tuttle (Provo, UT), Kathy (Kirk) Olsen (Sandy, UT) Alan (Danielle) Tuttle (Herriman, UT), and Jennifer Tuttle (Price, UT).

Proceeding Janet in death were her parents Blaine and Geneva Tuttle and brothers Jeffrey, Lowell and Roger Tuttle.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1721 Red Cloud Rd, Longmont, Colorado. Viewing: 9:30-11 a.m., Service: 11 a.m.

Flower donations in Colorado may be made through Howe Mortuary in honor of Janet T. Jones.

A brief service will also be held in the Orangeville, Utah ward chapel on Thursday, December 29 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Orangeville, Utah City Cemetery that same day.

Flower donations in Utah may be made through Fausett Mortuary in honor of Janet T. Jones.

The family would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks for the many outpourings of love and support.