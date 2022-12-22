Lady Dinos Compete in Providence Hall Brawl

ETV News Stock Photo

The Lady Dinos wrestling team traveled for a final time before the holidays as they competed in the Providence Hall Brawl. A group of grapplers made the trip to Herriman on Tuesday.

Volunteer coach Jamil Tapia praised the Dinos, stating that each wrestler was able to work moves that they have learned at practice, which is the ultimate goal for a first-year team.

Bailey Christensen took the top spot at the brawl, placing second. Fortune Ward and Jenna Pulsipher both took fourth while Haleigh Malmgren and Bailey Zozaya took fifth. Aubrie Vigor, Aubrie Guiterrez and Naomi Mathis all finished sixth.

“The more we compete, the closer we are to becoming a wrestling family,” Tapia said. “The funnest part about working with this team is seeing how excited they get when they cheer for their teammates.”

The Dinos will take a short break for the holidays before returning to the mat on Jan. 7 for the TOC Wrestling Tournament in Vernal.