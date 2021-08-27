Jason Olsen Welcomed to the Price City Library Board

On Wednesday evening, an oath of office ceremony was hosted for the newest Price City Library Board member, Jason Olsen, during the bi-weekly city council meeting. Olsen was sworn in by Price City Recorder Sherrie Gordon.

While taking his oath, Olsen swore that he would discharge the duties of his office with fidelity before signing the oath in front of the Price City Council and audience.

Councilman Layne Miller then asked Olsen to tell a bit about himself. He began by stating that he has lived in Price for 13 years and teaches at Utah State University Eastern as an associate professor of English. Olsen is a published author and the father of two.

“I believe in libraries,” he shared.

Councilman Miller stated that the city is glad to have him serving on the board..