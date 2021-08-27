Rainstorms Assist in Raising Annual Precipitation Levels

The Price City Council meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening kicked off with the safety seconds, presented by Councilwoman Amy Knott-Jespersen.

Councilwoman Knott-Jespersen reminded all to always buckle up. She spoke about an exchange student that she was educating about the accidents that have involved local youth in the past years. She urged all to buckle up and drive safely.

Following this, Miles Nelson gave the water conservation update. He began by stating that, over the last couple of weeks, there have rainstorms, especially last week. This brought positive and negative aspects to the drought situation with the positive being that the annual precipitation level was brought up to 72% of the average. Nelson credited this as still dismal, but not as bad as it was.

The negative side came in the form of the treatment plant facing more challenges in treating the water, though the water department is still tracking less usage on average.

“The public is still doing a great job with conserving and we’re staying ahead of the demand,” stated Nelson.

The demand and challenges at the plant are continuing to be maintained and matched. Mayor Mike Kourianos spoke on the burn scars and how they may affect the water resources in the future, while also expressing that they are doing an exceptional job at the plant.