Jensen Leads Dinos Past Hawks

ETV News stock photo

Carbon was on the road on Wednesday night to face the Hawks of North Sanpete. In the closest set of the night, Carbon came out on top 25-22.

The home team immediately answered back with a 25-16 win to tie it up at one set apiece. The match remained incredibly close, but Carbon pulled ahead 25-21 in the third and won it 25-20 in the fourth.

Dani Jensen was excellent as she led the team with 10 kills and two aces. As a team, the Dinos did an exceptional job keeping the ball in the air. They finished with 71 digs as a unit, topped by Makayla Pugliese’s 22. Madi Orth logged 15 digs while Jensen added 14 and Jenna Richards added 10.

Next week marks the start of region play as Carbon will head to Canyon View (7-4) on Tuesday. The Dinos will then play at Manti (4-4) on Thursday.