Jensen Named AVCA Western Region Coach of the Year

In just her fourth season at Utah State University Eastern (USUE), Danielle Jensen led the Lady Eagles to their best season ever. She was recently named the American Volleyball Coaches Association Region Coach of the Year out of all two-year colleges in the western U.S. for the team’s many achievements.

USUE went 25-7 on the year with a 9-2 record in SWAC. On top of that, the Lady Eagles went 2-2 in the NJCAA D1 National Tournament and finished the year seventh in the nation. They also defeated 11 nationally ranked teams on the year and bolstered NJCAA D1 First Team All-American Rachel West.

Congratulations to Jensen and the Lady Eagles on their many accomplishments this year.