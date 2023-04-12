JLN Tax & Accounting Services Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for JLN Tax & Accounting Services on Tuesday afternoon. The chamber of commerce board was joined by Carbon County Royalty to celebrate the business and cut the ceremonial ribbon.

JLN Tax & Accounting Services is owned and operated by Monica Vasquez. She offers a variety of tax and accounting services for individuals as well as small businesses. This includes assistance with financial statements, bookkeeping, payroll, personal and business taxes, and more.

JLN is currently accepting new clients. For more information or to schedule an appointment with JLN Tax & Accounting Services, please call (435) 650-3728 or email jlntaxservices@gmail.com.