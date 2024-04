Join the Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) for their April meeting as they present Home Grown Businesses.

The businesses featured during the meeting will be the Peacock Cash Store, by Mike Ralphs, and the Emery Farmers Telephone Union by Larry Adams and Brock Johansen.

The meeting will take place in the Swell Room of the Emery County Administration Building located in Castle Dale on Thursday, April 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Annual dues for the ECHS are $10.