Ribbon Cut for Apple Chicken Cafe

On Friday, April 5, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce visited East Carbon to welcome a new restaurant to the area. This restaurant is Apple Chicken Cafe and is located at 125 East Whitmore, which many know as the old Shepherd’s location.

The inside of the space has been completely renovated and Farrah Mew, the owner, works with her husband to make great Taiwanese American food.

The restaurant is open from breakfast to dinner and always features Taiwanese and American cuisine. Menu items include, but are not limited to, three-egg omelets, white rice, pot stickers, lo mein, egg rolls, hamburgers and a full children’s menu.

Those interested can fill their bellies with this delicious, authentic food from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Mew wished to give a special shoutout to her good friend, Floyd, who had redone all of the electric work within the building. Apple Chicken Cafe was credited as a beautiful spot with great food and all were urged to visit East Carbon and support it.