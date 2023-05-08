1941-2023

Surrounded by family, Joy Dial Olson passed away, as per her heavenly request, on her 82nd birthday, May 5, 2023, in St, George, Utah from pancreatic cancer. Joy, who was one of nine children, was born May 5, 1941, in Pocatello, Idaho to Aaron Burriss and Rozena Hansen Dial.

She spent most of her life in Utah and attended Payson High School. In 1961, Joy graduated from Weber State with an Associate of Science Degree. In 1985, she graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and in 1994 with a Master’s Degree in Education. Joy loved teaching grade school and spent eighteen years working for Carbon School District in Price, Utah.

Joy met the love of her life, Thomas W. Olson in Payson, Utah. They married on November 24, 1960, in the Manti Temple and had six children. They spent most of their 59 years together in Price, but retirement allowed for several golden years in St. George where they enjoyed the warmer climate.

Joy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings, which included several leadership responsibilities and gospel teaching. She and her husband served as support missionaries in the Colorado Springs Mission in 2012-13. Genealogy became her passion and finding ancestors was a huge spiritual adventure. Joy loved to travel and especially loved her time spent in the Holy Land, walking where Jesus walked. She valued her spiritual growth in the church, the scriptures, attending the temple, old movies, a good mystery, swimming, playing cards, and a fun round of golf. Joy treasured a good conversation, parties, and family reunions.

She is survived by her children; Pauli (Steve) Young, South Jordan, Utah; Jonna (Tony) Anderson, Delores, Colorado; Darin (Judy) Olson, Helper, Utah; Camille (Mike) Self, Salt Lake City, Utah; Ryan (Heather) Olson, West Jordan, Utah; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one brother, and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Olson, her parents, five siblings, and daughter Amy.

The family expresses sincere appreciation to all who supported their mother during this difficult time. Words cannot express our gratitude to her hospice nurse, Melode Blackmore, Social Worker Brian Stephenson and all the staff at Integrated Senior Care Hospice and Spring Gardens.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:00 to 7:00 at Hughes Mortuary in St. George, Utah. Graveside Services will be held at the Santaquin City Cemetery (100 E 300 S) at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, May 17.