Lady Spartans Rebound in Loser’s Bracket

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

After a loss in the first round of the 3A State Softball Tournament, the Lady Spartans rebounded in a dominate game in the loser’s bracket.

The weekend started for #8 Emery on Saturday when the team faced #9 South Summit. Despite having the home-field advantage, the Spartans gave up four runs in the first inning to give the Wildcats the early lead.

Emery’s bats took a while to get warm, but the team added a run in the second to narrow the lead to 4-1. Emery added two runs in the fourth and another pair in the fifth, but it was not enough as South Summit added three more to take the game 8-5.

Aspen Taylor took the loss on the mound in the heartbreaker. Katelyn Nielson and Emjae Adair both recorded a double in the game to go along with an RBI.

Emery completely flipped the script in the second game of the day as the team dropped into the loser’s bracket. The Spartans were pitted against #16 Ben Lomond in the evening matchup.

A 10-run fourth inning and excellent pitching secured the victory for Emery in the game. Aspen Taylor threw a gem as she allowed zero runs in the game. She threw four innings, allowing only two hits while striking out five.

The Spartan bats were on fire in the game. Emery opened up the scoring with a run in the second, followed by four in the third and 10 in the fourth. Taylor had a good day at the plate, tallying three RBIs. Jalynn Fox, Shannon Johnson and Madilyn Bunnell all added two RBIs apiece.

Up next, #8 Emery will play the loser of the #2 Canyon View and #7 Morgan matchup on Thursday. The Lady Spartans will play at 2:30 p.m. at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex.