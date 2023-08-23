Timothy’s Hat Trick Leads Carbon to Victory

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Dinos were seamless on both ends of the field on Tuesday, getting a shutout on the road. Carbon topped Juab 4-0 in the region matchup.

Senior Amiah Timothy was a force for Carbon in the game, recording a hat trick with her three goals. She also added an assist to her stat sheet. Blythe Bradford netted the other goal for the Lady Dinos while Ada Bradford and Jenna Jeffery each recorded an assist.

Carbon opened up the scoring in the first half with two goals. The team added another pair in the second to take the 4-0 win. Senior Fortune Ward orchestrated the defense from the goal, ending the game with eight saves for the shutout.

The Lady Dinos (3-2, 2-1 Region 12) will look to carry their momentum into the game against Delta (2-3, 1-2 Region 12) on Thursday. Carbon will host the game in Price with a 4 p.m. kickoff.