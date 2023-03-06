Kathleen Gardner Day was born November 3, 1945 to Dee Albert and Thyra Lou Nelson Gardner. She was raised in Moab, UT, where she spent many hours of fun with her best friend Judy Bowerman Hills, a friendship that has lasted through the years. Kathleen met a handsome young man while he was working in Moab. She and Mervin were married on July 14, 1962, marriage later solemnized in the Manti Temple in 1963. Kathleen served in many callings in the church, many working with children in Primary and with music. Kathleen also sang with Sweet Adelines, an activity that she thoroughly enjoyed and wished she could have spent more time doing.

Kathleen is survived by her children Kathy (Wayne), Cynita (Glenn), Julia, Merrillyn, Jeannie (Mike), Robert (Becca), Travis (Christina), Tammy (Eric), Jeffrey (Kari), Scott (Ali) and Brett (Colette), 48 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Mervin, parents Dee and Thyra, sister, Rhea, brothers, Blaine and Dennis and niece, Kari.

Viewing on Wednesday, March 8 from 6 – 8 p.m. at 12232 S. 3200 W in Riverton. Viewing on Thursday, March 9 at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at noon at the Orangeville chapel. Burial will be at the Cleveland Cemetery following the funeral.