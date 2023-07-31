Kathleen Stucki

Kathleen Stott Stucki, 64, beloved wife, sister, aunt and loyal friend, returned to her Heavenly Father on July 25, 2023, with her loving husband by her side, at the time of her passing, after many years of difficult health challenges caused by disease, surgeries and infections.

Kathleen was born March 4, 1959 in Price, Utah to Errol J and Jane Seely Stott. Kathleen grew up in Green River, Utah, where she was known as Kathy by her family and community. She graduated with honors from Green River High School in 1977. She then attended SUSC, Utah Technical College, CEU, USU, and Weber State. With this well-rounded education, Kathleen obtained an LPN nursing degree, and then received a Bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences. She wanted 2 degrees so she could be a nurse when she was younger and a teacher when she was older. Kathleen’s father felt that an education was very important and supported her decision to spend so many years in school.

In nursing, Kathleen worked in emergency care, Med/Surg, and ICU in Price and Logan, Utah. She also worked as a private care nurse for a young infant on a ventilator. During this time, she wrote the medical curriculum for the state Technical, Life, and Careers (TLC) program, that was used throughout Utah, and her name was listed as a contributor in the textbook. While in Logan, Kathleen completed her nursing career and was very proud and honored to have been a director of infectious disease control, (which helped her in many situations throughout her life), and as Assistant Director of Nursing.

Feeling the pull to be closer to her aging parents, Kathleen obtained a teaching position at Roosevelt Jr. High School in Roosevelt, Utah. She decided on Duchesne County after visiting the cemetery where her father’s brother was buried as a young boy. She had a feeling of coming home. At RJHS, the principal quickly hired her to teach her dream classes … 8th grade cooking, and 7th grade TLC, and much to her delight, no sewing. She did not like to sew. She also served as the school nurse.

While at RJHS, Kathleen met the love of her life, Brian ElRoy Stucki. They both felt it was a marriage arranged by Heavenly Father and was a love story which grew stronger through the tests of time. They were married for time and all eternity in the St. George Temple on December 28, 1995. After a wedding luncheon, they embarked on their honeymoon, only to spend it with food poisoning.

Wanting a family, and both of them being in their 30s, Kathleen went to a doctor to see if anything could be taken to improve the chances of having children. Two pills were taken and she ended up with ovarian cysts and fibroids. That first summer of their marriage saw a total of 3 surgeries, including a D and C, which revealed to her (months later), that she had had a miscarriage. These health issues led to other health problems and surgeries, and Kathleen was never able to have children of her own, or to adopt. She often treated her nieces and nephews (on both sides), like they were her own. They loved her, too, and some would send her cards or even visit her on Mother’s Day.

Kathleen loved doing flower gardens and cooking. After the surgeries and health conditions made it difficult to get around, she turned to her other love… crafts. She loved to craft, and enjoyed scrapbooking, making jewelry and wreathes, crocheting, tatting, knitting, and embroidery (but not quilting). She gave 95% of her things away. She loved making and giving gifts to everyone. She also had the gift of discernment and was able to help others through their difficulties, as she was often able to see the road ahead. Her bright and cheery disposition was always a quality that endeared her to others, as they would go hoping to support her in her trials, but walk away feeling that she had helped them more.

Kathleen was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had various callings. Her favorite was Compassionate Service Coordinator and she loved working with the Relief Society sisters. She always supported Brian in his callings, too. Kathleen endured many illnesses and surgeries over the past 30 years, and was mostly confined to her recliner day and night over the last ten years of her life. Nevertheless, she always tried to be cheerful and stayed busy with her hobbies and had most of what she needed within reach. She wanted to be able to return to her Maker, feeling she had passed the test, and to have him say, “Welcome home, thou good and faithful servant!”

Kathleen is survived by her husband Brian of Roosevelt, her sister Erroleen (Nick) Scholzen of Hurricane, Utah, and Joseph (Ruth) Stott of Cedar, City, Utah, as well as many nieces and nephews and Brian’s siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Friday August 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Roosevelt Utah East Stake Center located at 502 N 600 E in Roosevelt, Utah, under the direction of the Hullinger Mortuary. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the services, at the church. Interment will be in the Elgin (Green River, Utah) cemetery at 3:30.

The family would like to thank Bishop Marshall Bellon for his loving support over the last 5 years, and President Nathan Goodrich who was a devoted home teacher and ministering brother for over 20 years. And a thank you to Canyon Home Care and Hospice, especially Krishia for the loving care given right up to the end.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you please contribute to the funeral expenses.

Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com