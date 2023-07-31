The Helper Project Awards Scholarships to 22 Carbon High School Graduates

The Helper Project Press Release

The Helper Project recently awarded scholarships to 22 Carbon High School graduates. The scholarships were awarded to students is three areas: medical, vocational and general studies.

The scholarships awarded ranged from $2,000 to $4,000. Funding for the scholarships was provided by The Helper Project, Intermountain Health, Castleview Hospital and the King Family Foundation.

The Helper Project provided the funding for the general studies scholarships. Intermountain Health and Castleview Hospital funded the scholarships for students who want to continue their education in one of the many university medical programs available.

This is the first year that Castleview Hospital has participated in the scholarship program and the third year that Intermountain has participated. Their participation has been critical to the success of the program.

Pat King of the King Family Foundation is a great friend and longtime supporter of The Helper Project. Pat used to own a mining supply business in Helper. He loves Helper and wants to make sure that vocational scholarships are also available to Carbon High graduates. In 2016, Mr. King donated $4 million to build the new Homeless Women’s Shelter and Resource Center in Salt Lake City.

Seven years ago, The Helper Project was founded to provide financial support for the restoration and preservation of the historic buildings on Helper’s Main Street to encourage economic development in the city and to promote cultural connections to its residents. To date, 74 projects have been funded and close to $400,000 allocated.

Four years ago, The Helper Project Board decided that a scholarship program should also be part of its mission when it became clear that Helper and Carbon County are producing some of the best students in the state.

Donations to The Helper Scholarship Fund can be sent to The Helper Project, P.O. Box 427, Helper, Utah 84506.