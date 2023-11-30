PT3 Competes in First Meet of the Season

On Nov. 4, Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline Team (PT3) competed in its first meet of the season in Salina. The team impressed with placements in power tumbling, trampoline and double mini trampoline.

Jaxx D’Ambrosio earned 111 points, MacKenna Payton and Lennyxx D’Ambrosio both earned 112, and Brooklynn Urbanik ended the competition with 113. Lennen Candelaria took home a score of 116, Luxx D’Ambrosio and Tycen Urbanik both secured 122, Byrlin Olson finished with 135 and Indie Pikyavit earned 234.

Jaydexx D’Ambrosio earned 237, followed by Angel Slama (244), Jerix Balland (245) and Jentri Cuff (334). Ryanna Pantelakis and Mikelle Slama rounded out the scores with 478 and 559, respectively.

“Most of the kids on this team are new,” shared Coach Nielsen. “I felt they did fantastic.”