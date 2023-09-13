Lady Pirates Feel the Burn

The Lady Pirates welcomed Grand for a non-region matchup on Tuesday. After winning a pair of games last week, Green River was looking to ride that momentum into Tuesday’s contest.

The teams traded points throughout the first, but the Lady Red Devils found the advantage, taking the 25-20 victory. Grand followed that up with another win, 25-18, in the second.

The Lady Pirates fought to stay alive in the third and prevailed 25-20. Unfortunately, Grand came back and shut the door with a 25-20 victory in the fourth to take the game 3-1.

Green River (3-4, 2-1 Region 19) will hit the road on Thursday for a matchup against Monument Valley (4-0, 2-0 Region 19). The game is slated for 6:15 p.m.