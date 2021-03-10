Lady Dinos Are Not Human

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After scoring over 20 runs in two separate games last weekend, the Lady Dinos were at it again on Tuesday. South Seiver was no match for the high-powered Dino attack as Carbon erupted with 11 runs in both the first and second innings. The mercy rule was applied after three innings, giving Carbon the 24-0 blowout victory.

Molly Horsley led the crew, going 3-3 with a double and five RBIs. Lyndsey Madrigal also had a great day at the plate, going 2-2 with a home run, triple and four RBIs. Gracie Hansen logged four RBIs as well while going 2-2 at the plate.

Carbon showed great patience, taking nine walks while only striking out once. Brooke Moosman and Tenley Madsen tag teamed the duty on the mound, and only gave up one hit and one walk while striking out five through three innings.

Up next, Carbon (5-0, 1-0) continues its road trip to Manti (4-0) on Wednesday and San Juan (1-1, 1-1) on Friday.