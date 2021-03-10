Red Devils Jump on Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans began their region schedule on Tuesday with a trip down to Moab. Grand was ready for Emery and quickly jumped out in front.

In the bottom of the first, Jaci Shumway crushed the first Emery pitch for a home run to open up the scoring. The momentum continued in Grand’s favor as the Red Devils tallied six runs in the first inning. Emery got one run back in the second, but that would be it. Grand maintained control and went on to take the game, 11-1.

The Spartans only mustered two hits in the contest with one RBI single by Tylee Norton. Other than that, it was a slow day at the plate for Emery.

The Lady Spartans (3-1, 0-1) will have a week to prepare for their next road trip to Blanding, where they will take on San Juan (1-1, 1-1).