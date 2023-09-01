Lady Dinos Battle on the Road

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Carbon fought hard for a region win against Delta on Thursday. The Lady Dinos prevailed on the road and walked away with a 3-2 victory.

The Blue and White opened things up with a 25-22 win in the first. They followed that up with a 25-19 victory to take the 2-0 lead.

The Lady Rabbits did not go away quietly and fought back. Delta rallied with back-to-back victories, 25-13 and 25-18, to even things up at 2-2.

It all came down to the final set as the teams traded points. In the end, Carbon pulled away, 15-9, to take the game 3-2.

The Lady Dinos (8-1, 3-0 Region 12) will return to the court on Sept. 7. Carbon will host Canyon View (8-2, 3-0 Region 12) at 6:30 p.m.