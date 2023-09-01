Timothy and Co. Prevail Against Manti

Despite a late rally by Manti, the Lady Dinos prevailed in Thursday’s soccer matchup in Price. Carbon won the region game 3-2.

The Lady Dinos opened up the scoring in the first half with two goals. Coming out of the break up 2-0, Carbon fought to maintain its lead. Manti netted two goals in the second, but the Lady Dinos added one more to pull out the narrow win.

Senior Amiah Timothy once again led the team with two goals. Mia Crompton added a goal of her own while Fortune Ward, Kenzie Morgan and Bailey Johnson each recorded an assist. Ward also led Carbon’s defense from the goal with 12 saves in the matchup.

Carbon (4-3, 4-2 Region 12) will now prepare to take on rival Emery (0-8, 0-6 Region 12) on Sept. 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Price.